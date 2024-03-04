Love Pheobe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams? You Have to Listen to These Female Indie Artists

—

Phoebe Bridgers and Gracie Abrams have been crushing it for years now. Fans of their sensitive, punchy indie music love whenever they put out a new track or an album, but they may still be looking for more!

If you love these female indie artists, here are a few more you’re sure to enjoy.

Lila Drew

The London-born, LA-raised Lila Drew got back from touring Europe a few years ago and hasn’t looked back. Drew’s lyrics are bold and declarative, but you also feel her winking at the listener, too. She writes candidly about love and relationships, though there’s also a sense of playfulness.

The pop hooks are fun, bouncy and often surprising. Drew has called herself a “pop cynic who makes pop music,” and you can definitely feel both aspects of this sensibility through her album All the Places I Could Be.

Whether you’re looking for sounds that belong on a good vibes playlist or lyrics that are both honest, raw, and playful, you’re sure to love Lila Drew’s music.

Daughter

The group Daughter is a trio from North London comprised of singer Elana Tonra, guitarist Igor Haefeli, and drummer Remi Aguilella. Tonra’s beautiful voice leads things off, as fans of the video game Life Is Strange have been pleased to find out.

You don’t need to play video games to listen to Daughter. Their 2013 album If You Leave charted at Number 16 in the UK. They followed this up with Not to Disappear in 2014, Music from Before the Storm in 2017, and 2023’s Stereo Mind Game, their first album in six years.

Elana Tonra might be the trio’s only woman, but she fronts the bands and writes all their lyrics. Fans of Bridgers and Abrams should definitely check out Daughters.

Bat for Lashes

Natasha Khan, whose stage name is Bat for Lashes, is an English songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who has graced us with five studio albums since 2006. Bat for Lashes has been compared to some serious heavyweights, like Joni Mitchell , Fionna Apple, PJ Harvey, and more.

Fans can take different things from her music at the same time. The lyrics can be haunting and deep, but the tunes are danceable. Khan has won many awards and collaborated with celebrated artists, like Beck.

In July 2020, Khan gave birth to her first child, a daughter. If she and her partner are a little busy raising a family to release another album, fans can take consolation in the stellar catalog she has provided us with already.

If you love indie artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Bat for Lashes is a natural fit and a must-listen.

Women are dominating music lately , and not just at the top of the charts, with leaders like Taylor Swift and Beyonce. Female indie musicians and songwriters are composing killer pop tunes and playing and singing their hearts out. Everybody has a handful of favorite artists, but if you’re looking for some new sounds that share a link with musicians you love, consider the above artists.

