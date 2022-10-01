The Lower Decks Crew Spends a Day on DS9 in ‘Hear All Trust Nothing’

The Cerritos pays a visit to DS9 in ‘Hear All Trust Nothing’

Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Rutherford was having weird dreams for some reason. He would wake up in a cold sweat with no idea what they meant. Meanwhile we saw Mariner and Boimler working a Starfleet booth and she wasn’t thrilled about it. Boimler on the other hand couldn’t wait to do it and had an overall good attitude about this assignment. When changes started happen to Rutherford he feared the worst but it ended up being something else entirely. As this episode came to a close Boimler lost his cool and Rutherford learned a shocking truth about his past. Now most of the Lower Decks crew spend a day at Deep Space Nine in ‘Hear All Trust Nothing’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Hear All Trust Nothing’ here:

The Cerritos crew unexpectedly spends a day on Deep Space Nine.

We see the Cerritos get asked to take a mission on Deep Space Nine at the start of this episode. The bridge crew isn’t thrilled about this last minute change. Yet most of the Lower Decks crew can’t wait to pay a visit to this amazing station. Meanwhile Mariner is nervous because she is meeting the friends of someone she is seeing for the first time and wants to make a good impression. When the mission on DS9 takes a bad turn, we see Tendi show a side of herself that she has been hiding from for a while now. We also see Mariner do something drastic but it ends up being the right thing to do. As this episode comes to a close it looks like this mission is a success.

Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘Hear All Trust Nothing’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.