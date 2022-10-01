Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / The Lower Decks Crew Spends a Day on DS9 in ‘Hear All Trust Nothing’

The Lower Decks Crew Spends a Day on DS9 in ‘Hear All Trust Nothing’

They get to explore this amazing space station and see all that it has to offer

by Leave a Comment

hear all trust nothing, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 3, review, paramount plus

The Cerritos pays a visit to DS9 in ‘Hear All Trust Nothing’

Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Rutherford was having weird dreams for some reason. He would wake up in a cold sweat with no idea what they meant. Meanwhile we saw Mariner and Boimler working a Starfleet booth and she wasn’t thrilled about it. Boimler on the other hand couldn’t wait to do it and had an overall good attitude about this assignment. When changes started happen to Rutherford he feared the worst but it ended up being something else entirely. As this episode came to a close Boimler lost his cool and Rutherford learned a shocking truth about his past. Now most of the Lower Decks crew spend a day at Deep Space Nine in ‘Hear All Trust Nothing’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

hear all trust nothing, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Hear All Trust Nothing’ here:

The Cerritos crew unexpectedly spends a day on Deep Space Nine.

hear all trust nothing, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

We see the Cerritos get asked to take a mission on Deep Space Nine at the start of this episode. The bridge crew isn’t thrilled about this last minute change. Yet most of the Lower Decks crew can’t wait to pay a visit to this amazing station. Meanwhile Mariner is nervous because she is meeting the friends of someone she is seeing for the first time and wants to make a good impression. When the mission on DS9 takes a bad turn, we see Tendi show a side of herself that she has been hiding from for a while now. We also see Mariner do something drastic but it ends up being the right thing to do. As this episode comes to a close it looks like this mission is a success.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
hear all trust nothing, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘Hear All Trust Nothing’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x