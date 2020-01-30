The Magazine is About to go Digital in ‘#Scarlet’

Many big changes are coming for the magazine in ‘#Scarlet’

Last time on The Bold Type, these three friends came to work and found the place was a total mess. Jacqueline had been fired, and Jane knew they had to do something about it. When they found out the last issue wasn’t being released, they made a bold decision. As this episode came to a close Jacqueline got her job back, and things looked to be getting back to normal. Now the magazine is going through a big change in ‘#Scarlet’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘#Scarlet’ here:

Kat is faced with a past regret when she crosses paths with a closeted singer who asked for help coming out. Jane has her first mammogram and spirals into anxiety waiting for the results—and how Ryan fits into it. Sutton and Richard’s long-distance relationship hits a snag, and the trio discovers a secret about one of their coworkers.

The magazine prepares for its biggest change yet in ‘#Scarlet’. Jane has her first mammogram, and is stressing about the results. Sutton finds out Richard is leaving sooner than she thought, and worries she might be losing him. Kat gets asked to talk to a singer she interviewed years ago, and has a feeling it is going to be a little awkward. As this episode comes to a close Jane gets some good news, and Sutton gets the surprise of her life. If you want to learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

The Bold Type ‘#Scarlet’ airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.