A Magical Tale Gets Told in ‘Kid Christmas’

A great story gets told in ‘Kid Christmas’

I have read my share of holiday books over the years. Most of the time they are fun to read and put clever spins on well known stories. When I heard about Kid Christmas I was looking forward to reading it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Kid Christmas here:

Nicky Claus works with his three uncles in the Claus Brothers Toy Emporium. Uncle Hanz makes the toys, Uncle Louis checks them and Uncle Levi adds the… what’s the scientific term for it? Ah, yes. The magic! For each toy made at the Emporium has a special sparkle that means it will find the child it is perfect for. One day, Nicky notices a young girl with her face pressed up to the glass. When she disappears, he follows her and finds her living on the streets with lots of other children, none of whom can afford a toy. Nicky vows that for one night only, every child will have the toy of their dreams and – with the help of his uncles and some flying reindeer – the legend of Father Christmas is born.

I had a lot of fun reading this book. The illustrations were beautiful and really helped move this story along. We see a kid who decides to do something special for the other children in the city. When all seems lost, someone helps make this magical night happen. As this tale comes to a close, it looks like a new holiday tradition has been born.

Kid Christmas is available now. You can order this book at Amazon and on Barnes and Noble.