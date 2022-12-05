Man and Musical Instruments

—

Self-expression is for everyone! And everyone expresses himself in his own way – someone draws, someone plays games, someone makes something with his hands, someone writes in Zen. But there are no people who would not love music! At least in one of its manifestations. It doesn’t matter if it’s classic, house or death metal. A person is able to find harmony in any set of sounds. And what is the easiest way to achieve it? That’s right – to play a melody on some instrument – to merge with the music. Feel like a creator! No sooner said than done! The decision has been made – the matter is small, what should those who did not receive a musical education in childhood, do not distinguish sharp from flat, and are terribly afraid of the piano? The most important thing is not to be afraid – the modern world offers us a huge number of musical instruments that anyone can play, and after a little training, they can also play well!

Everyone knows that you can play such an instrument as a guitar by notes, or you can, without really bothering, using standard chords, accompany almost any song (though with varying degrees of similarity to the original). It will soon become clear that the more you know about chords and music, notes and keys, the better you will get. Whatever instrument you play (with the exception of some drums) you will quickly learn that there are seven notes, they have tones and semitones, as well as how many octaves your instrument can play.

The harmonica seems to be a good instrument for beginners – do not flatter yourself, there are enough subtleties in this instrument. Despite its small size, this instrument packs a solid punch, allowing you to play any tune with one exception, harmonicas have a limited range of possibilities! Each harmonica is one key. Simply put, if you suddenly want to play any melodies in the world, you will need at least six of these same harmonicas in different keys. And this is not the main problem, the modern diatonic harmonica (with 10 holes) is a complex instrument that plays both on inhalation and exhalation, it requires the correct position of the lips to blow out individual notes, and this also needs to be learned! Do not despair, remember the guitar with its chords – similar methods work on the harmonica. Yes, some things cannot be played like that, but almost all popular melodies and folk songs are easy! That is why they are called folk – accessible to people.

Not to mention the cellos . The cello is a long, curved stringed instrument. When playing, you need to pay attention to your physical sensations (that is, what your fingers, hands, spine, etc. feel) and think about your goal every time you sit down at the instrument: even if you want to play just a couple of notes, it is extremely important to concentrate on the result. If you really want to learn how to play the cello, find a good teacher, go to concerts, watch YouTube video lessons, and visit cellobello.com and cello.org (for those who speak English).

But there are other instruments, such as the kalimba! From the outside it may seem that this is something from the realm of magic, but no! This is a fairly common instrument in Africa and Asia, which almost anyone can learn to play – all you need is patience and a little musical ear! I did not mention the different types of drums, here you can do without hearing at all – a sense of rhythm will be enough. And such a funny thing as a jew’s harp is generally something transcendent – many can play it, but not everyone will like it.

Do not be afraid to try new things, play whatever you want, and use the Internet and literature to learn. Remember – nothing is impossible!

—

This content is brought to you by Ekaterina Kuznetsova

iStockPhoto