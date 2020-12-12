Get Daily Email
Mando Asks an Adversary for Help in ‘The Believer’

To move forward with an important rescue mission Mando asks an adversary for help

Mando needs help from a recent adversary in ‘The Believer’

Last time on The Mandalorian, Mando and the child arrived on a seemingly barren planet. It was here that Mando hoped the child might find the help they need to continue training. Along the way a well known bounty hunter shows up as well as a lot of stormtroopers. To defeat them, Mando will have to work together with this bounty hunter and someone he believed to be dead. Just when the battle seems to be won, something terrible happens. Now Mando asks for help from a recent adversary in ‘The Believer’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Believer’ here:

To move against the Empire, the Mandalorian needs the help of an old enemy.

Mando and his allies ask an old enemy for help in ‘The Believer’. They are curious where they are headed, and not that excited to be working with Mando again. Yet if Mando wants to find someone, this might be the only person who can help them. The mission is very risky, and along the way these two find themselves in some bad spots. As this episode comes to a close something happens that surprises all of them.

The Mandalorian ‘The Believer’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

