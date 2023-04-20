Mando Decides to Confront a Powerful Foe in ‘The Return’

Mando confronts a dangerous foe in ‘The Return’

Last time on The Mandalorian, Bo Katan asked for volunteers for a mission. Mandalore was not the way they were told it was, and it was time for them to return home. When they got there, they ended up finding a few Mandalorians who helped them find a sacred place. When they all arrived there, it looked like Moff Gideon was back and stronger than ever. Soon the entire covert found themselves trapped and in serious danger. As this episode came to a close someone chose to make the ultimate sacrifice. Now Mando decides to confront a dangerous foe in ‘The Return’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Return’ here:

The Mandalorian and his allies confront their enemies.

It looks like Mando is in trouble at the start of this episode. While the covert flees to contact reinforcements, two troopers have Mando in custody. Once Mando breaks free of them, they decide to confront Moff Gideon and end this once and for all. When reinforcements arrive, it seems the battle turns in favor of the covert. Yet when Bo Katan takes on Moff Gideon, he destroys an important item. It is only thanks to quick thinking that the covert gets out of there in one piece. As this episode comes to a close the covert has a new home and Mando talks with a friend about job opportunities.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The Mandalorian ‘The Return’ is available now on Disney Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.