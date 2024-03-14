Mark Finally Comes Back Home in ‘This Must Come as a Shock’

Mark returns to Earth in ‘This Must Come as a Shock’

Invincible has been a great show so far. We have seen the life of a teenager go through some changes, and they have faced some tough foes. Along the way we have seen these characters make some very difficult decisions. Now it looks like things are about to get way worse in season 2 part 2. I was able to get a screener for ‘This Must Come as a Shock’ and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘This Must Come as a Shock’ here:

The Grayson household is upended when Mark returns to Earth with surprising new responsibilities. The Guardians of the Globe face dangers both at home and away.

Mark is in rough shape at the start of this episode. Thanks to some help from a few beings, he is able to slowly heal and get better. After a few months, he decides to return to Earth and gets asked to bring someone with him. His mom is a bit surprised by this, but agrees to help take care of them. Meanwhile we see someone eager for answers and they may not like what they get told. When a dangerous threat is heading to Earth, Mark and a few heroes are asked to take them down. As this episode comes to a close, things are looking bleak for this team.

