Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Mark Finally Comes Back Home in ‘This Must Come as a Shock’

Mark Finally Comes Back Home in ‘This Must Come as a Shock’

Mark comes back home, and turns out he brought someone back with him

by Leave a Comment

this must come as a shock, invincible, tv show, animated, adult, superhero, action, adventure, season 2, part 2, review, prime video

Mark returns to Earth in ‘This Must Come as a Shock’

Invincible has been a great show so far. We have seen the life of a teenager go through some changes, and they have faced some tough foes. Along the way we have seen these characters make some very difficult decisions. Now it looks like things are about to get way worse in season 2 part 2. I was able to get a screener for ‘This Must Come as a Shock’ and here is my thoughts on it.

this must come as a shock, invincible, tv show, animated, adult, superhero, action, adventure, season 2, part 2, review, prime video

(c) Prime Video

You can read the premise for ‘This Must Come as a Shock’ here:

The Grayson household is upended when Mark returns to Earth with surprising new responsibilities. The Guardians of the Globe face dangers both at home and away.

this must come as a shock, invincible, tv show, animated, adult, superhero, action, adventure, season 2, part 2, review, prime video

(c) Prime Video

Mark is in rough shape at the start of this episode. Thanks to some help from a few beings, he is able to slowly heal and get better. After a few months, he decides to return to Earth and gets asked to bring someone with him. His mom is a bit surprised by this, but agrees to help take care of them. Meanwhile we see someone eager for answers and they may not like what they get told. When a dangerous threat is heading to Earth, Mark and a few heroes are asked to take them down. As this episode comes to a close, things are looking bleak for this team.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
this must come as a shock, invincible, tv show, animated, adult, superhero, action, adventure, season 2, part 2, review, prime video

(c) Prime Video

Invincible ‘This Must Come as a Shock’ is available now on Prime Video. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x