Mark has an Unexpected Visitor in ‘It’s Not That Simple’

Mark gets a surprise visitor on ‘It’s Not That Simple’

Last time on Invincible, Mark returns to Earth and he brought someone with him. His mom is shocked to see them at first, but agrees to take them in. Shortly after he reconnects with some people, he gets asked to go on a dangerous mission. Something is heading to Earth, and it is up to The Guardians of the Globe to stop them. While this is going on a small band of villains show up, and the battle goes south quickly. As this episode comes to a close, things are not looking good for these heroes. Now Mark has an old friend drop by in ‘It’s Not That Simple’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘It’s Not That Simple’ here:

After two challenging missions, The Guardians of the Globe struggle to work as a team. Meanwhile, Mark tries to balance hero duties, personal relationships, and his future as a college student.

Things look bad at the start of this episode. One hero appears to meet their end, while the Guardians of the Globe aren’t doing that well either. Some of them need time to do something, and they may not end up getting it. Once this mission ends, we see them having to make some tough decisions. Back on Earth things are going good for a while, but take a turn when it gets an unexpected guest. They need to talk to Mark, and together they come to a shocking realization. As this episode comes to a close, someone is looking forward to paying Mark a visit.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Invincible ‘It’s Not That Simple’ is available now on Prime Video. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.