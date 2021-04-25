A New Hero is Born in ‘One World One People’

Someone accepts their destiny in ‘One World One People’

Last time on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, someone had to face the consequences of their actions. Sam and Bucky showed up to take something from them, and they didn’t want to give it up easily. A battle ensued, one that proved to be harder than any of them could have expected. Meanwhile Karli’s plan kept moving forward, and Sam and Bucky were still unable to find her. As this episode came to a close, Karli’s plan reached its final phase and Sam made a big decision. Now a new hero comes into the fold in ‘One World One People’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘One World One People’ here:

As the flag smashers escalate their efforts, Sam and Bucky take action.

Sam makes a big decision in ‘One World One People’. Meanwhile Karli has taken a bunch of government officials hostage, and has plans for them. Bucky shows up to try and save them, while Sam shows up to do his part. Karli is ready to die for her cause, but Sam hopes it won’t come to that. While this episode moves along John shows up, and at first he doesn’t help them out much. But after seeing a real hero in action, it changes his perspective a bit. We also learn the identity of a powerful person, and the reveal is a tad surprising. As this episode comes to a close, another hero comes into the light and Sam gives a dear friend a wonderful gift.

