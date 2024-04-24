Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / ‘Night Swim’ Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

‘Night Swim’ Is Out Now on Blu-Ray

This unique horror movie is out now on Blu-Ray and comes with some nice bonus content

‘Night Swim’ is out now on Blu-Ray

It can be fun watching horror movies sometimes. When done right they can take audiences on a frightening journey. When I first heard about Night Swim, I was unsure if it would be good or not. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

(c) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

You can read the plot for Night Swim here:

Wyatt Russell stars as a former major league baseball player, forced into early retirement by a degenerative illness, who moves into a new home with his wife and their two children. The new home comes complete with a backyard swimming pool, but a deep secret surfaces and unleashes a malevolent force that will drag the family into the inescapable depths of terror.

(c) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

I can’t say I liked this movie much. The plot was dull and boring pretty much throughout the whole thing, and it wasn’t that scary either. It also was not that hard to predict what was going to happen next, and although the ending was okay it could have been better. ‘Demons From the Depths’ showed how the crew brought the creatures in this film to life and a few of the challenges they faced along the way. ‘Into the Deep’ revealed the process of filming so many of the underwater scenes and some of the cast experiences doing this. ‘Marco Polo’ showed how a pivotal scene in this movie became a reality.

(c) Universal Pictures Home Entertainment

Night Swim is available now on Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

 

