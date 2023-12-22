‘Oppenheimer’ is out now on 4K Ultra HD

I have liked some of the movies Christopher Nolan has made. The Dark Knight was amazing and put a new spin on a fan favorite villain. When I first heard about Oppenheimer, I wasn’t sure if it would be good or not. Once I saw it, it ended up being much better than I expected it to be. When I heard this film was coming out on 4K Ultra HD, I was hoping I would get to watch it again. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Oppenheimer here:

Experience the breathtaking global phenomenon that has captivated audiences around the world. Written for the screen and directed by Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer thrusts audiences into the mind of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), whose landmark work on the Manhattan Project created the first atomic bomb.

It was nice getting to watch this film again. Although the run time is 3 hours, the plot rarely drags on and most of the time moves at a perfect pace. Seeing this story unfold in a way that is thrilling and exciting is a welcome change from most other biographical films I have seen lately. As this film comes to a close, warfare is changed forever. ‘The Story of Our Time: The Making of Oppenheimer’ takes viewers on a deep dive journey into the making of this film and shows a few challenges the crew faced along the way.

Oppenheimer is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and Digital.