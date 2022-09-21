People Are Looking for Cassian in Andor ‘Episode 2’

People start looking for Cassian in Andor ‘Episode 2’

Last time on Andor, we saw Cassian arrive at a planet one night. He was looking for someone from his past, and it looked like they weren’t there anymore. While there, two people decided to try to start something with him. At first Cassian ignored them, but later a confrontation occurred that went sideways fast. As this episode came to a close Cassian asked an old friend for a favor. Now people are starting to look for Cassian in Andor ‘Episode 2’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Episode 2’ here:

Cassian attempts to lay low on Ferrix as agents of the law close in.

A soldier has an interesting case come their way at the start of this episode. Their boss tells them to drop it, but they instead look deeper into it. Meanwhile Cassian is trying to get a deal together with someone, one he hopes to help him leave this planet for good. As this episode comes to a close a group of soldiers come together to bring Cassian to justice for his crime.

