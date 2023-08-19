Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Petey Makes a Big Announcement in ‘Comet Day’

Petey Makes a Big Announcement in ‘Comet Day’

Petey says something is coming to town soon, and everyone gets ready for its arrival

by Leave a Comment

comet day, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

Petey makes an announcement in ‘Comet Day’

Last time on Praise Petey, people in town started spreading a rumor about her. Petey tried a few different ways to stop this, but none of them worked. While this was going on, Eliza had a first date with someone which was going pretty well. We also saw Bandit getting a tad frustrated with all the paperwork he had to fill out before officially becoming mayor. As this episode came to a close, we saw Petey do something that took everyone by surprise. Now Petey makes a huge announcement in ‘Comet Day’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

comet day, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Comet Day’ here:

The fated comet is coming! Skeptical, Petey and Bandit prepare to support disappointed cult members in the aftermath until Petey begins to worry what her life looks like without the cult’s devotion.

comet day, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

We see Petey make a big announcement to the whole town at the start of this episode. Eliza and Bandit are both a tad shocked, and unsure what she thinks she is doing. Once she talks with Bandit, they decide to work together in case things go south with people in town. Petey and Bandit finally end up doing something that has been a long time coming, and it looks like it is the start of something great. Yet as this episode comes to a close Petey does something that disgusts both Eliza and Bandit.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
comet day, praise petey, tv show, animated, adult, comedy, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Praise Petey ‘Comet Day’ is available now on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares25

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x