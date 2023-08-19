Petey Makes a Big Announcement in ‘Comet Day’

Petey makes an announcement in ‘Comet Day’

Last time on Praise Petey, people in town started spreading a rumor about her. Petey tried a few different ways to stop this, but none of them worked. While this was going on, Eliza had a first date with someone which was going pretty well. We also saw Bandit getting a tad frustrated with all the paperwork he had to fill out before officially becoming mayor. As this episode came to a close, we saw Petey do something that took everyone by surprise. Now Petey makes a huge announcement in ‘Comet Day’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Comet Day’ here:

The fated comet is coming! Skeptical, Petey and Bandit prepare to support disappointed cult members in the aftermath until Petey begins to worry what her life looks like without the cult’s devotion.

We see Petey make a big announcement to the whole town at the start of this episode. Eliza and Bandit are both a tad shocked, and unsure what she thinks she is doing. Once she talks with Bandit, they decide to work together in case things go south with people in town. Petey and Bandit finally end up doing something that has been a long time coming, and it looks like it is the start of something great. Yet as this episode comes to a close Petey does something that disgusts both Eliza and Bandit.

Praise Petey ‘Comet Day’ is available now on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.