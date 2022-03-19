Get Daily Email
Picard and Crew Begin an Important Mission on 'Assimilation'

Picard and Crew Begin an Important Mission on ‘Assimilation’

Once they arrive in the past it is time for this integral mission to get underway

assimilation, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

A mission begins on ‘Assimilation’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, the admiral found himself in an alternate timeline. After a chat with an old adversary, they learned of many horrendous things this version of himself had done. While this was going on the rest of the crew woke up to some surprising changes as well. Picard decides the crew needs to get together to come up with a plan. After they all talk to a dangerous enemy they come up with a way they might be able to change things. As this episode comes to a close things for this crew aren’t looking good. Now Picard and crew have made it to the past on ‘Assimilation’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

assimilation, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Assimilation’ here:

Picard and the crew travel back to 2024 Los Angeles in search of the “Watcher,” who can help them identify the point at which time diverged. Seven, Raffi and Rios venture out into an unfamiliar world 400 years in their past, while Picard and Jurati attempt to gather information from an unlikely, and dangerous, ally.

assimilation, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

This crew needs to find a way out of a tough spot at the start of this episode. Once that is over it looks like the battle is far from over. While this is all going on the Borg Queen is preparing to blast this crew to the past. After they arrive there it up to them to find this watcher and get some answers. Some of the crew get separated and one of them gets hurt. To get some much needed information a crew member comes up with a drastic idea. Picard isn’t thrilled about it but decides it is the only way. As this episode comes to a close Rios finds himself in a bad situation.

assimilatiom, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 2, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Star Trek:Picard ‘Assimilation’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

