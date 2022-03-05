Picard Decides to Visit an Old Friend on ‘The Star Gazer’

Picard make a visit to talk to an old friend on ‘The Star Gazer’

Last season on Star Trek: Picard, it looked like Picard had left Star fleet. After command did something he disagreed with, they decided they no longer had a place there. Once they ran into someone in trouble, they decided they wanted to help this person out. Picard got a crew together and they tried to figure out a mystery. As the season came to a close Starfleet decided to change their mind on a decision they made years ago. Now we see Picard make a visit to see an old friend on ‘The Star Gazer’. I was able to watch this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Star Gazer’ here:

Starfleet must once again call on legendary Jean-Luc Picard after members of his former crew – Cristóbal Rios, Seven of Nine, Raffi Musiker, and Dr. Agnes Jurati – discover an anomaly in space that threatens the galaxy.

Things seem to be going great for Picard at the start of this episode. We see his recent crew doing well in their lives and making great strides in their goals. At the same time a mysterious anomaly is found and it is trying to deliver some type of message. When Picard feels like something is off in his life lately he decides to pay a visit to an old friend. Then Starfleet asks Picard to come to this anomaly and try to make contact, and things take a bad turn fast. As this episode comes to a close something has gone wrong and Picard gets a surprise visit from an old acquaintance.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Star Trek: Picard ‘The Star Gazer’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.