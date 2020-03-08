Picard Goes to Some Old Friends for Help in ‘Nepenthe’

Picard takes Soji to some old friends for help in ‘Nepenthe’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, he had made it to the Artifact. It was clear he wasn’t excited to be going inside it, but a dear friend was there to help him through it. They not only helped him find Soji, but also helped them find a way out of a dangerous situation. As this episode came to a close, Picard and Soji teleported off to safety. Now Picard asks old friends for help in ‘Nepenthe’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Nepenthe’ here:

Picard and Soji transport to the planet Nepenthe, home to some old and trusted friends. As the rest of the La Sirena crew attempt to join them, Picard helps Soji make sense of her recently unlocked memories. Meanwhile, Hugh and Elnor are left on the Borg cube and must face an angered Narissa.

Picard takes Soji with him to see some old friends in ‘Nepenthe’. He hopes they can help her out, and maybe help him come up with a new plan. Meanwhile the rest of the La Sirena crew try to get there to pick him up, which becomes tougher once they realize a Romulan scout ship is following them. Breaking away from them proves to be harder than they anticipated. As this episode comes to a close, Picard knows what to do next and Soji begins to understand who she truly is.

