Picard Must Return to a Traumatic Place in ‘The Impossible Box’

Picard must go to a dangerous place in ‘The Impossible Box’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, Picard and the crew faced the next leg of their mission. Seven was there to help them, and to do what she could to make it a success. They came up with a risky idea, but it was one Picard hoped would work. Just as it seemed to be over, Seven revealed her true intentions for joining them. Yet as this mission came to an end, they found who they were looking for. Now Picard must enter a dangerous place in ‘The Impossible Box’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘The Impossible Box’ here:

Picard and the crew track Soji to the Borg cube in Romulan space, resurfacing haunting memories for Picard. Meanwhile, Narek believes he finally found a way to safely exploit Soji for information.

Picard is not excited about where he must go next in ‘The Impossible Box’. Although it was many years ago now, this place still brings up traumatic memories for him. Thankfully there is an old friend there who is able to help him through it. Meanwhile Soji starts to figure out she is somehow different, and Sarek sees this as an opportunity to get some information out of her. As this episode comes to a close, it looks like this rescue mission is a resounding success.

Star Trek: Picard 'The Impossible Box' is available now on CBS All Access.