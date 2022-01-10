Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / #RIP Bob Saget: From a fan and friend.

#RIP Bob Saget: From a fan and friend.

Josh Levs looks back on a video interview he did with Bob Saget.

by

Editor’s Note: Bob Saget’s untimely death rocked the entertainment world. Josh Levs, who interviewed Bob back in 2015 and then stayed in touch, remembers him fondly and shares the video they did together. 

I loved this man. I can’t believe he’s gone. RIP @bobsaget. We were just messaging two days ago about how much we look forward to getting together when the pandemic is finally over. He always talked about his great love for his kids and his wife. My heart goes out to them. And he had great love for so many people he worked with over the years. A true mensch. We talked about life, death, love, career, dadhood, Full House, dirty humor, Judaism, and so much more here:

Love you Bob. Thanks for all you gave us. #RIP

On Twitter Josh wrote:

No joke, I think Bob would love that his death is trending alongside “Ode To The Duchess Of Cambridge’s 10 Most Unforgettable Outfits” on Twitter. He’d be the first to joke about it. He might even root for the latter to briefly surpass just to make funnier. #RIPBobSaget

 

Photo used with permission from author Josh Levs.

Originally published on Josh Lev’s Facebook.

About Josh Levs

Josh Levs is an award-winning former NPR and CNN journalist, business consultant and the leading global expert on modern fathers at work. He's the author of All In: How Our Work-First Culture Fails Dads, Families, and Businesses-And How We Can Fix It Together, winner of the Nautilus Gold prize. Learn more at joshlevs.com.

