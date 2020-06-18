Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / See a Few Famous Faces Show up in ‘Where The Herd At’

See a Few Famous Faces Show up in ‘Where The Herd At’

Some pretty well known faces pop up in the crowd to cheer a player on

Some famous faces cheer a player on in ‘Where The Herd At’

Last time on Holey Moley, another round of players came to take this one of a kind game on. We saw a few new holes show up, and some players couldn’t handle them. Yet we also saw some amazing putts take place. As this episode came to a close, the next player was crowned champion and earned a chance to return to the season finale for a huge cash prize. One player brings some famous friends with them in ‘Where The Herd At’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

(c) ABC

You can read the premise for ‘Where The Herd At’ here:

The “Holey Moley” competition opens up on returning favorite Slip N’ Putt where, despite one competitor’s posse of celebrity friends including Josh Duhamel cheering him on, a tiebreaker putt-off determines which contestant will advance to the next round.

Later, mini-golf meets baseball on The Distractor; and one competitor makes an impressive landing on Polcano against his opponent dubbed “Mister Mini Golf.” A last-minute twist sends one surprise contestant into the final round on Double Dutch Courage.

(c) ABC

A player brings along some surprise friends in ‘Where The Herd At’. When Rob Riggle notices them, he is beyond excited. Meanwhile, these holes prove a challenge to some of the competitors. An odd twist of fate sends one to the final round, where they get another shot at winning this game. As this episode comes to a close, a celebrity joins the announcers for a bit of commentary on the game at that point. When it is all over, the next player becomes the winner and they get a chance to come back for the season finale. To learn more about Holey Moley click on this website.

(c) ABC

Holey Moley ‘Where The Herd At’ airs tonight at 8/7 c on ABC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

