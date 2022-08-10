See Some Wild Adventures Unfold in ‘I Am Groot’

‘I Am Groot’ is available now on Disney Plus

I enjoyed both of The Guardians of the Galaxy movies. We saw a ragtag group of heroes take on some powerful foes. When I heard about I Am Groot I couldn’t wait to check these shorts out. I was able to get screeners for these shorts and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for I Am Groot here:

There’s no guarding the galaxy from this mischievous toddler! So get ready as Baby Groot takes center stage in his very own collection of shorts, exploring his glory days growing up—and getting into trouble—among the stars.

I had a great time watching each of these shorts. Some took place on the ship, while others had Groot exploring new places. In one we see them find a new culture who at first viewed them as a threat. Yet a simple thing changes their views of them right away. As the final short comes to a close Groot has learned a few valuable lessons.

I Am Groot is available now on Disney Plus.