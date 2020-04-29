See Some Wacky Parties in ‘Bikini Bottom Bash’

Have a crazy good time watching ‘Bikini Bottom Bash’

I can’t say I am a big SpongeBob SquarePants fan. In the past some of my family members have been huge fans of this show. But for whatever reason, I just never got into it. When I heard Bikini Bottom Bash was coming to DVD, I thought this was a good chance to watch some episodes of this hit show. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Bikini Bottom Bash here:

It’s SpongeBob’s birthday, but it’s a surprise, so SpongeBob and Patrick are going on a tour of the surface world while everyone else plans the birthday blowout below. Then, Bikini Bottom throws a wave of other parties: Catch some rays with SpongeBob and Patrick to get into the biggest bash in town, enjoy a girls’ night in at Pearl’s sleepover, raise the pineapple’s roof at SpongeBob’s house party, and celebrate the Krusty Krab’s momentous eleventy-seventh anniversary! Let’s par-tay!

This is by no means a bad show, it certainly is different from what I expected it to be. Fans of all ages seem to love it, and it has been on the air for a good while now. I can’t say I was a huge fan of the two specials, but the episodes were not bad. Longtime fans of this series will want to add this one to their collection.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Bikini Bottom Bash is available now on DVD. You can follow this show on Facebook.