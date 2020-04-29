Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / See Some Wacky Parties in ‘Bikini Bottom Bash’

See Some Wacky Parties in ‘Bikini Bottom Bash’

Join SpongeBob and friends for some crazy parties under the sea

by

bikini bottom bash, spongebob squarepants, tv show, animated, comedy, dvd, review, nickelodeon, paramount home entertainment

Have a crazy good time watching ‘Bikini Bottom Bash’

I can’t say I am a big SpongeBob SquarePants fan. In the past some of my family members have been huge fans of this show. But for whatever reason, I just never got into it. When I heard Bikini Bottom Bash was coming to DVD, I thought this was a good chance to watch some episodes of this hit show. I was able to get a review copy and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Bikini Bottom Bash here:

It’s SpongeBob’s birthday, but it’s a surprise, so SpongeBob and Patrick are going on a tour of the surface world while everyone else plans the birthday blowout below. Then, Bikini Bottom throws a wave of other parties: Catch some rays with SpongeBob and Patrick to get into the biggest bash in town, enjoy a girls’ night in at Pearl’s sleepover, raise the pineapple’s roof at SpongeBob’s house party, and celebrate the Krusty Krab’s momentous eleventy-seventh anniversary! Let’s par-tay!

This is by no means a bad show, it certainly is different from what I expected it to be. Fans of all ages seem to love it, and it has been on the air for a good while now. I can’t say I was a huge fan of the two specials, but the episodes were not bad. Longtime fans of this series will want to add this one to their collection.

SpongeBob SquarePants: Bikini Bottom Bash is available now on DVD. You can follow this show on Facebook.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

