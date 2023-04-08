It Seems Vadic Has Backed Picard Into a Corner in ‘Surrender’

Jack Crusher has a tough choice to make in ‘Surrender’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, we saw Admiral Picard come up with a drastic plan. They hoped to capture Vadic and learn what their true motives might be. At first this plan seemed to work, but when Lore took over the ship things took a bad turn fast. As this episode came to a close it looked like the USS Titan had a new captain. Now Vadic gives Jack Crusher a tough choice to make in ‘Surrender’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Surrender’ here:

Vadic forces Picard to make an impossible choice: deliver what he can never give… or watch his crew perish. Their only salvation lies in the mind of an old friend and old foe.

We see Vadic has control of the USS Titan at the start of this episode. She gives Jack Crusher a tough choice to make, and it is one Beverly and Picard refuse to let him do. So Picard asks Geordi to take a big risk with the hopes of getting control of the ship back. Geordi fears if this plan goes south, they could all lose a dear friend, for good this time. When Geordi sees Lore come back, it looks like his worst fear has come to pass. Yet it turns out this is not the case and instead something amazing ends up happening. As this episode comes to a close Picard and friends realize this mission isn’t over yet.

