Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / It Seems Vadic Has Backed Picard Into a Corner in ‘Surrender’

It Seems Vadic Has Backed Picard Into a Corner in ‘Surrender’

Vadic gives Jack Crusher a tough decision to make, one Picard refuses to let him do

by Leave a Comment

surrender, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 3, review, paramount plus

Jack Crusher has a tough choice to make in ‘Surrender’

Last time on Star Trek: Picard, we saw Admiral Picard come up with a drastic plan. They hoped to capture Vadic and learn what their true motives might be. At first this plan seemed to work, but when Lore took over the ship things took a bad turn fast. As this episode came to a close it looked like the USS Titan had a new captain. Now Vadic gives Jack Crusher a tough choice to make in ‘Surrender’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

surrender, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Surrender’ here:

Vadic forces Picard to make an impossible choice: deliver what he can never give… or watch his crew perish. Their only salvation lies in the mind of an old friend and old foe.

surrender, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

We see Vadic has control of the USS Titan at the start of this episode. She gives Jack Crusher a tough choice to make, and it is one Beverly and Picard refuse to let him do. So Picard asks Geordi to take a big risk with the hopes of getting control of the ship back. Geordi fears if this plan goes south, they could all lose a dear friend, for good this time. When Geordi sees Lore come back, it looks like his worst fear has come to pass. Yet it turns out this is not the case and instead something amazing ends up happening. As this episode comes to a close Picard and friends realize this mission isn’t over yet.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free
surrender, star trek picard, tv show, science fiction, drama, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Picard ‘Surrender’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x