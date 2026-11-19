1. Mirroring You, Then Discarding the Act

Why it’s disturbing: the version you fell for was never really theirs

Early on, he liked exactly what I liked, believed almost exactly what I believed, wanted precisely what I wanted — an uncanny, flattering match. Once he had me, that mirror quietly stopped being held up. The person I’d fallen for was assembled specifically to catch me, then set down once it had.

2. Zero Reaction to Your Pain, Instant Rage at Their Inconvenience

Why it’s disturbing: the emotional wiring runs backwards

I could be visibly in pain — physically, emotionally — and get a flat, unmoved response. Spill coffee on his shirt by accident, and the reaction was immediate and disproportionate. The asymmetry itself was the disturbing part, not either reaction alone.

3. Studying Your Vulnerabilities for Later Use

Why it’s disturbing: the intimacy was reconnaissance

Things I told him in trust, at my most exposed, resurfaced months later as precisely aimed weapons in unrelated arguments. That kind of retrieval requires memory, timing, and intent — it isn’t accidental cruelty. It’s data collection with a delay.

4. Switching Personalities Mid-Sentence, Room to Room

Why it’s disturbing: there’s no core version underneath it

Cold and clipped with me in the kitchen, then instantly warm and animated the second a neighbor knocked — sometimes within the same breath. The speed of the switch is the unsettling part; a person genuinely being themselves doesn’t need to change that fast.

5. Punishing Boundaries With Sudden, Disproportionate Coldness

Why it’s disturbing: love visibly becomes conditional in real time

Say no to something small, and watch warmth vanish from a room within seconds — not anger exactly, something colder and more controlled than that, a temperature drop you could feel land on your skin.

6. Performing Devastation Flawlessly for an Audience

Why it’s disturbing: the grief was theater, and theater that good is unsettling on its own

A real crisis — someone else’s loss, a genuine tragedy — produced tears, comfort, all the correct gestures, performed so convincingly that a room full of people wept alongside him. I watched it happen more than once, from close enough to see that nothing underneath it matched what was showing on the surface.

None of these six are exaggerations dressed up for effect. They’re plain descriptions of things that actually happened, named at the size they actually were.