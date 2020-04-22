These Siblings go on a Wild Adventure in ‘The Willoughbys’

Prepare for a thrilling adventure in ‘The Willoughbys’

Netflix has some great original programming. Shows like Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Trolls The Beat Goes On have been a lot of fun to watch. Films like The Dirt and The Christmas Chronicles have found ways to tell some amazing stories. When I heard about The Willoughbys I hoped I would get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Willoughbys here:

When the four Willoughby children are abandoned by their selfish parents, they must learn how to adapt their old-fashioned values to the contemporary world in order to create a new and modern family.

This movie ended up surprising me in a few ways. The children are all likable characters, and their unique quirks make them all the more fun to watch. The parents are truly awful, and are pretty easy to hate. When these siblings decide to make a change in their lives, an adventure the likes they have never seen begins. They will make new friends, a few new enemies and in the end learn the true meaning of family. If you want to see a fun movie, then you should check this one out.

The Willoughbys is available now on Netflix.