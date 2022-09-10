Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / A Simple Mission Takes a Dangerous Turn in ‘Mining the Mind’s Mines’

A Simple Mission Takes a Dangerous Turn in ‘Mining the Mind’s Mines’

Rutherford, Boimler and Mariner have a mission take a drastic turn after something bad happens

mining the mind's mines, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 3, review, paramount plus

A mission takes a bad turn in ‘Mining the Mind’s Mines’

Last time on Star Trek: Lower Decks, Boimler decided to take more risks. At first these seemed to be going well, until he agreed to help an alien with something. Once this happened he found himself running for his life from a powerful foe. While this was going on Mariner got assigned a boring mission while Rutherford got to do something really exciting. When things for Rutherford took a dangerous turn Mariner wanted to help but this proved to not be an easy thing to do. As this episode came to a close Boimler made an important decision. Now we see a mission take a deadly turn in ‘Mining the Mind’s Mines’. I was able to watch this episode and here is what I thought of it.

mining the mind's mines, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

You can read the premise for ‘Mining the Mind’s Mines’ here:

On a remote science outpost, stone orbs are bringing fantasies to life. Tendi starts her first day as a Senior Science Officer Trainee.

mining the mine's minds, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated, comedy, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Tendi is excited for her first day as a science office trainee at the start of this episode. Her views on this changes once she finds out who her mentor is though. Meanwhile Boimler, Mariner and Rutherford assist another Lower Decks crew with a simple mission. Mariner turns it into a contest, and at first it seems like their crew is winning. After something bad happens the mission takes a dangerous turn fast. When both crews head into a cave they end up making a shocking discovery. As this episode comes to a close we see Tendi help bring an end to a devious plot.

mining the mind's mines, lower decks, star trek, tv show, animated comedy, season 3, review, paramount plus

(c) Paramount Plus

Star Trek: Lower Decks ‘Mining the Mind’s Mines’ is available now on Paramount Plus. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

0 Comments
