We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / A&E / ‘Snake Eyes’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘Snake Eyes’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

A film that reveals the origins of a cherished member of a top secret organization

‘Snake Eyes’ is out now on Blu-Ray

GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra wasn’t perfect, but overall I enjoyed it. GI Joe: Retaliation was a sequel that just wasn’t as strong as the one before it. When I heard about Snake Eyes I hoped it might be good. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for Snake Eyes here:

Welcomed into an ancient Japanese clan called the Arashikage after saving the life of their heir-apparent, Storm Shadow, Snake Eyes joins the battle against the terrorist group COBRA. Pushing him to the limits, they will become the ultimate ninja warrior. But, when past secrets are revealed, his honor and allegiance will be tested – even if that means losing everything he has been fighting for.

This movie has a good beginning, but sadly loses that momentum as the story moves along. More than once the story drags on and it is also pretty darn predictable. The action scenes aren’t that amazing and neither are the dramatic moments. It also took a long time for this origin story to get going and it isn’t until near the end we finally see the this man take on a new persona. Some people might enjoy this movie but I wouldn’t recommend it.

Snake Eyes is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

