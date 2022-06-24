Some people ask Kamala for Help in ‘Destined’

Last time on Ms Marvel, Kamala tries to learn the limits of her new abilities. Bruno agrees to help her and things are going great at first. Then Kamala meets a potential love interest who is happy to help her learn how to drive. When a young boy ends up in danger Kamala makes a bold move to help them. Although things don’t go quite as she hoped she does end up saving them. When a mysterious group shows up Kamala gets some surprise help to get out of this place. As this episode comes to a close Kamala meets a mysterious woman. Now some people ask Kamala for help in ‘Destined’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Destined’ here:

Ahead of Aamir’s wedding, Kamala may face grave consequences due to a crucial decision she makes.

We see a small group of people find a mystical looking bracelet at the beginning of this episode. After that we see Kamala having a chat with a mysterious woman. She tells Kamala their story and honestly Kamala isn’t sure what to make of it. All this group wants is to go back home and Kamala might be able to help them out. Kamala talks to Bruno about it and he fears it might be too dangerous. Once this woman hears about this they decide to do something drastic. As this episode comes to a close Kamala gets a surprise call from a family member.

Ms Marvel 'Destined' is available now on Disney Plus.