Someone has Kidnapped Terry in ‘My Dad the Bounty Hunter’ Season 2

Someone takes Terry in ‘My Dad the Bounty Hunter’ season 2

I really liked My Dad the Bounty Hunter season 1. We saw two kids learn what their dad does for a living, and together they visited many amazing planets. Along the way we saw them grow closer and make some tough decisions. As this season came to a close, these kids learned a big secret and together they beat a powerful enemy. Now someone has taken Terry in season 2. I was able to get screeners of this season and here is my thoughts on them.

You can read the plot for My Dad the Bounty Hunter season 2 here:

The hunter becomes the hunted when Terry mysteriously goes missing, leaving his wife, kids — and Blobby — to search for him all over the universe.

We see how this family is doing at the start of this season. Sean seems to be doing alright, but Lisa not so much. Terry has taken a new job, and it is taking a bit of getting used to. When someone kidnaps him, his wife and kids decide to rescue them. Along the way they travel to new worlds, and learn more about their mom’s mysterious past. When someone puts a planet in danger, this family steps up to stop them. As this season comes to a close, it looks like a this story might not be finished yet.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter season 2 is available now on Netflix.