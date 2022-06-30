Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Someone Tries to Frame this Hero in ‘Cat Ninja: Wanted’

Someone Tries to Frame this Hero in ‘Cat Ninja: Wanted’

It is up to this hero to find out who is behind it and stop them before it is too late

by

wanted, cat ninja, children's fiction, matthew cody, net galley, review, andrews mcmeel publishing

Someone is trying to frame Cat Ninja is ‘Wanted’

I had a great time reading the first Cat Ninja. It introduced some lovable characters and truly evil villains. When I heard about Cat Ninja: Wanted I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Cat Ninja Wanted here:

Featuring Metro City’s favorites and newcomers in tales that include a nearly cat-astrophic case of stolen identity, the not-so-villainous adventures of Master Hamster, and Adonis’s first mission as one of the good guys. Enjoy six stand-alone stories, plus a five-part Cat Ninja special miniseries!

I had a hard time putting this book down. It looks like someone is trying to frame this hero, and they wanna find out who and why. What follows is a wild adventure that has them facing some powerful foes. As this tale comes to a close it looks like things for this hero might finally be going back to normal. You can learn more about this book here.

Cat Ninja: Wanted is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

