Someone Tries to Frame this Hero in ‘Cat Ninja: Wanted’

Someone is trying to frame Cat Ninja is ‘Wanted’

I had a great time reading the first Cat Ninja. It introduced some lovable characters and truly evil villains. When I heard about Cat Ninja: Wanted I hoped I might get a chance to read it. I was able to get a digital copy of this book and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Cat Ninja Wanted here:

Featuring Metro City’s favorites and newcomers in tales that include a nearly cat-astrophic case of stolen identity, the not-so-villainous adventures of Master Hamster, and Adonis’s first mission as one of the good guys. Enjoy six stand-alone stories, plus a five-part Cat Ninja special miniseries!

I had a hard time putting this book down. It looks like someone is trying to frame this hero, and they wanna find out who and why. What follows is a wild adventure that has them facing some powerful foes. As this tale comes to a close it looks like things for this hero might finally be going back to normal. You can learn more about this book here.

Cat Ninja: Wanted is available now. You can order this book on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble and Indiebound.