We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / Someone Tries to Offer Alexandria Help in ‘Stalker’

Someone Tries to Offer Alexandria Help in ‘Stalker’

Yet the people don't trust them, so they get to spend some time in their jail cell.

Alpha sets her new plan into motion in ‘Stalker’

Last time on The Walking Dead, a group found themselves in a real bad situation. They seemed trapped, but knew there had to be some way out of there. Along the way, they faced tons of Walkers, and a few Whisperers too. Relationships got tested, and as this episode came to a close one might be broken forever. Now someone comes to Alexandria with important information in ‘Stalker’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

stalker, the walking dead, tv show, horror, drama, season 10, review, amc studios

(c) AMC Studios

You can read the premise for ‘Stalker’ here:

Our group must defend Alexandria from a threatening, outside force.

stalker, the walking dead, tv show, horror, drama, season 10, review, amc studios

(c) AMC Studios

Daryl takes on a tough mission in ‘Stalker’. He hopes to find out if some friends are okay, but runs into someone else instead. He takes them on, and the fight doesn’t end well for him. Unless he gets help quick, he might be done for. Meanwhile someone comes to Alexandria with information, but the residents have a hard time believing any of it is true. While some of them head out to stop another horde, another threat finds its way inside. They are after someone, and won’t stop until they are found. As this episode comes to a close Daryl gets rescued, and Alpha knows what she needs to do next.

The Walking Dead ‘Stalker’ airs tonight at 9/8 c on AMC. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

