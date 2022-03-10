Something Bad Happens to Someone Close to Vivek in ‘Live Your Life’

Someone close to Vivek isn’t doing that great in ‘Live Your Life’

Last time on Grown-ish, Zoey had two of her siblings come to visit. Things got off to a rocky start with her sister, and her brother got shocked by some big news. While this was going on Luca was trying to figure out how he really felt about Zoey. Things took an unexpected turn with Doug and Kiela after she came to a realization about something. As this episode came to a close Zoey revealed who she believed to be her soul mate. Now Vivek has something bad happen to someone close to him in ‘Live Your Life’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Live Your Life’ here:

The crew rallies around Vivek when tragedy hits close to home. Old flames get closer when surrounding events make them take a hard look at their own lives.

Vivek isn’t doing that great at the start of this episode. Someone close to him had a heart attack, and his friends rally around him. They are eager to help in any way they can, and Ana gives a suggestion Vivek is willing to try. Things seem to be back on track with Zoey and Aaron until he gets a wonderful opportunity. Just when someone seems to be doing better something terrible ends up happening. As this episode comes to a close his friends vow to be there for him in any way he needs them to be.

Grown-ish ‘Live Your Life’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.