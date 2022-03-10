Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / Something Bad Happens to Someone Close to Vivek in ‘Live Your Life’

Something Bad Happens to Someone Close to Vivek in ‘Live Your Life’

His friends rally around him when someone close to him isn't doing that great

by Leave a Comment

live your life, grown-ish, tv show, drama, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

Someone close to Vivek isn’t doing that great in ‘Live Your Life’

Last time on Grown-ish, Zoey had two of her siblings come to visit. Things got off to a rocky start with her sister, and her brother got shocked by some big news. While this was going on Luca was trying to figure out how he really felt about Zoey. Things took an unexpected turn with Doug and Kiela after she came to a realization about something. As this episode came to a close Zoey revealed who she believed to be her soul mate. Now Vivek has something bad happen to someone close to him in ‘Live Your Life’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

live your life, grown-ish, tv show, drama, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Live Your Life’ here:

The crew rallies around Vivek when tragedy hits close to home. Old flames get closer when surrounding events make them take a hard look at their own lives.

live your life, grown-ish, tv show, drama, comedy, season 4, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

Vivek isn’t doing that great at the start of this episode. Someone close to him had a heart attack, and his friends rally around him. They are eager to help in any way they can, and Ana gives a suggestion Vivek is willing to try. Things seem to be back on track with Zoey and Aaron until he gets a wonderful opportunity. Just when someone seems to be doing better something terrible ends up happening. As this episode comes to a close his friends vow to be there for him in any way he needs them to be.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Grown-ish ‘Live Your Life’ airs tonight at 10/9 c on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook and Twitter.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x