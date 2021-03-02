Something Magical Happens to an Elderly Couple in ‘Us Again’

Something truly amazing happens in ‘Us Again’

I am a big Disney fan. Over the years lots of wonderful movies have come out, and I have been lucky to review many of them. Attached to some of these films are Pixar shorts, and they are truly one of a kind. When I heard about Us Again I hoped I might get to watch it. I was able to get a screener for this short and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Us Again here:

Set in a vibrant city pulsating with rhythm and movement, an elderly man and his young-at-heart wife rekindle their youthful passion for life and each other on one magical night. The years fade away as the joy of dancing propels them across the exciting cityscape of their youth and revives fond memories and ambitions.

I had a great time watching this short. It begins with viewers meeting an older couple. The woman is still full of life and energy, but her husband not so much. The world outside is vibrant and full of amazing music, but the husband prefers to stay inside and watch TV. Yet one amazing night might revive something inside them that they haven’t felt in years. Fans of the other Pixar shorts won’t want to miss this one.

Us Again premieres this Friday on Disney Plus.