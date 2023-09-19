‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Like many people, I really enjoyed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This film told an action packed story that had a dangerous villain putting the entire multiverse in jeopardy. When I heard about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse I couldn’t wait to see it. I was able to get a review copy of this animated film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse here:

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders, and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

I enjoyed every minute of this sequel. There was action, comedy, drama and a ton of really cool easter eggs. This filmed introduced brand new universes, and no two were alike. We see Miles facing a powerful foe, and they have dire plans for the people he loves. As this film comes to a close, it is clear this adventure is far from over. “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast’ had the cast and crew talk a bit about their characters. ‘Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions’ had the crew talk about the work put in to bring some of these universes to life. ‘Escape From Spider-Society’ revealed the challenges that were faced making this scene a reality. ‘Obscure Spiders and Eater Eggs’ shows some things viewers might have missed while watching this film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out now on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray.