We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Home / A&E / ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is Out Now on Blu-Ray

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is Out Now on Blu-Ray

This action packed sequel is available now on Blu-Ray and is loaded with tons of bonus content

across the spider-verse, spider-man, computer animated, superhero, sequel, marvel, blu-ray, review, sony pictures animation, sony pictures home entertainment

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Like many people, I really enjoyed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. This film told an action packed story that had a dangerous villain putting the entire multiverse in jeopardy. When I heard about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse I couldn’t wait to see it. I was able to get a review copy of this animated film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse here:

After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders, and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

I enjoyed every minute of this sequel. There was action, comedy, drama and a ton of really cool easter eggs. This filmed introduced brand new universes, and no two were alike. We see Miles facing a powerful foe, and they have dire plans for the people he loves. As this film comes to a close, it is clear this adventure is far from over. “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Cast’ had the cast and crew talk a bit about their characters. ‘Across the Worlds: Designing New Dimensions’ had the crew talk about the work put in to bring some of these universes to life. ‘Escape From Spider-Society’ revealed the challenges that were faced making this scene a reality. ‘Obscure Spiders and Eater Eggs’ shows some things viewers might have missed while watching this film.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is out now on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-Ray. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

