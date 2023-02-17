SS Global Entertainment Highlights Kezz as the Next Rapper and Entertainer to Watch

—

Dylan Wayne Rooks aka “ Kezz ” has been making a name for himself for nearly a decade now. On Spotify specifically, he’s racked up over 700,000 listeners and over 2.3 million streams to date, as a Rapper, Singer, and Songwriter and competes confidently against his peers in a place that few occupy. A Hip Hop guru with the talent to match, he successfully meshes the genres of Pop and Rap together to create an original sound that sits as his own.

His choice of wordplay through lyrical rhymes is embraced by a singing voice that flows smoothly throughout his catalog of work. Releasing his breakout album in 2020 titled “Undecided” was the moment his career entered the entertainment stratosphere. Featuring 7 tracks of eminent brilliance, the songs are as diverse as the journey Kezz has taken to exist in the moment.

Refusing to be anything other than original, his ambition to be different is what drives him emotionally and is a result of how he learned the craft. Entirely self-taught, Kezz writes, records, mixes, and masters all his music, and as a result, his sound is raw, and undefined.

In 2021, he released the hit “Up and Down”. This was the song that stamped his authority on the music scene and was the introduction to his performing on the biggest of stages. Having worked with T-Pain, Tech N9ne and Ashten Ray, his reputation as a production master has led to sell-out shows everywhere.

Now Kezz emerges from the recording studio to independently showcase his latest single “S2P”. The title means ‘Something to Prove’ and is the way he approaches life these days. Nearly being convinced to give up on his musical career by a partner who had nothing but negative energy toward the success of his career, he walked away from the toxic relationship to find himself once again. Trusting his skills to motivate and inspire people to follow their dreams, S2P builds a house that all will want to enter.

You get one life, and Kezz is taking aim by creating his own future. S2P along with his catalog as a whole proves he belongs in the main arena.

