SS Global Entertainment Highlights Smoke1hunit as the Next Rapper and Entertainer to Watch

Rapper and popular influencer, Smoke1Hunit has been dropping back-to-back hits out of Tampa Florida. Smoke1Hunit aka Trey Dwane Luther continues to reach higher heights with every step he climbs towards. After serving over 8 years in the military and being deployed in Iraq, he wasted no time getting in the studio and creating his masterpieces.

Way more than just the typical MC, his flow is authentic and genuine, with a touch of brilliance that we need to see more of in the Hip Hop game. With he challenges of the pandemic, he was insistent on making a difference while others remained stagnant and in 2022, he dropped a plethora of hits that let his fans know that he was coming strong in full effect. Out of seven tracks, his single “Took My Soul” featuring Danté Most, was the most appreciated by his fans.

The single led to a live appearance on the Low Down with James Yon on Afro TV. His success eventually led to working with Industry powerhouse, Tiffany Gaines, CEO of SS Global Entertainment where he signed a non-exclusive distribution deal to help him turn things up a notch.

Leading the entertainment scene as an author and a lyrical poet, he also entertains as a media influencer, reaching the masses on so many levels. His comical skits on Tiktok have created a new addition to his success as an entertainer. As 2023 rolls around, with Smoke1hunit at the wheel, the possibilities are endless.

This content is brought to you by Jacob Lee

Photo provided by Smoke1hunit