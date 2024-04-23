A Superhero Team up Occurs in This ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Trailer

Two heroes come together in this ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ trailer

The first Deadpool movie was a smash hit, and took audiences on a wild ride. Deadpool 2 told the next chapter of this series, and had this antihero battle some deadly foes. It was no surprise when a sequel was announced, and fans went nuts over the Deadpool and Wolverine teaser. Yesterday we got our first trailer for this upcoming sequel and here is what I thought of it.

There is a lot to see in this trailer. We see Wade try to recruit Logan, and he is not looking to join them at first. In fact, we see them fight once or twice and it is everything fans have wanted to see and so much more. There is also a reveal of a mysterious foe, one that seems to be rather powerful. As this trailer comes to a close, we see these two heroes jump into an all too familiar looking portal.

Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters July 26th. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.