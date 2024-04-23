Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / A Superhero Team up Occurs in This ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Trailer

A Superhero Team up Occurs in This ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Trailer

Two heroes must join together to stop a dangerous threat in this explosive first trailer

by Leave a Comment

deadpool and wolverine, superhero, sequel, marvel, ryan reynolds, hugh jackman, trailer, review, marvel studios, walt disney studios

Two heroes come together in this ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ trailer

The first Deadpool movie was a smash hit, and took audiences on a wild ride. Deadpool 2 told the next chapter of this series, and had this antihero battle some deadly foes. It was no surprise when a sequel was announced, and fans went nuts over the Deadpool and Wolverine teaser. Yesterday we got our first trailer for this upcoming sequel and here is what I thought of it.

deadpool and wolverine, superhero, sequel, marvel, ryan reynolds, hugh jackman, trailer, review, marvel studios, walt disney studios

(c) Walt Disney Studios

There is a lot to see in this trailer. We see Wade try to recruit Logan, and he is not looking to join them at first. In fact, we see them fight once or twice and it is everything fans have wanted to see and so much more. There is also a reveal of a mysterious foe, one that seems to be rather powerful. As this trailer comes to a close, we see these two heroes jump into an all too familiar looking portal.

deadpool and wolverine, superhero, sequel, marvel, ryan reynolds, hugh jackman, trailer, review, marvel studios, walt disney studios

(c) Walt Disney Studios

Deadpool and Wolverine hits theaters July 26th. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x