‘Superman: The Complete Animated Series’ is out now on Blu-Ray

When I was younger I really liked Batman The Animated Series. The show had amazing heroes taking on some truly dastardly villains. I knew about the Superman animated show but just never watched it that much. When I heard the entire series was coming out on Blu-Ray I hoped I might get a review copy. I was able to get Superman: The Complete Animated Series on Blu-Ray and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Superman The Complete Animated Series here:

This remarkablebox set features nearly 21 hours of entertainment spread over six Blu-ray™ discs, including all 54 exciting episodes, an all-new series-defining featurette entitled Superman: Timeless Icon, a special video commentary episode and three specially selected episodes with audio commentaries by the show-runners.

I had a blast watching all the episodes on this box set. Many of the episodes were action packed and had this hero facing some powerful foes. Sometimes they proved to be more than they could handle, but eventually Superman found a way to beat them. As the season moved along the threats this hero faced only got more intense. As this series came to a close it was clear the story of Superman was far from over.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Superman: The Complete Animated Series is available now on Blu-Ray.