Sutton has a Pretty Tough Work Day in ‘Snow Day’

Last time on The Bold Type, Jane had to hire her staff for her new vertical. It was harder than she expected it to be, and made her wonder if she was ready to take on her new job role. Meanwhile Kat got some bad news from her parents, and needed to find a job fast. One came her way, but she felt it wasn’t the right one. As this episode came to a close, Sutton made a shocking realization. Now a blizzard hits the city in ‘Snow Day’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Snow Day’ here:

A blizzard halts NYC and Kat is trapped at her new job with her nemesis. Sutton struggles to balance her career and relationship. Jane tries to emulate Jacqueline’s leadership with her new staff. Oliver comes face to face with his ex.

A powerful snowstorm hits the city in ‘Snow Day’. Jane bumps heads with one of her writers on an article they wrote, and believes they can do better. After they rewrite it, she hates it worse than the first one. Kat gets a new job, and is doing her best to keep it. This becomes harder when a nemesis of hers comes in, and they are stuck there together for a while. Meanwhile Sutton has a rough day at work as she wonders how she will find a way to balance everything in her life. As this episode comes to a close, Jane’s vertical goes live, and she decides to celebrate a bit with one of her writers. To learn more about The Bold Type click on this website.

The Bold Type 'Snow Day' airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform.