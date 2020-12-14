Get Daily Email
Home / A&E / Take a Look at These Garbage Pail Kids Funko Pops

Take a Look at These Garbage Pail Kids Funko Pops

Get your first look at these Funko Pops coming out in the next couple of months

Take a look at these Garbage Pail Kids Funko Pops

As a kid, I think I had at least one sibling who owned a Cabbage Patch Kid. The toys were quite popular, and the dolls were pretty well made. Growing up, I remember the Garbage Pail Kids a bit, and will admit some of the character names were kind of funny. Well now some new Funko Pops are being made based on some of these characters. Here is a sneak peek at these interesting looking Funko Pops.

(c) Funko

Funko Pops like this just don’t get made every day. They are certainly interesting looking, and the detail put into them is amazing. This isn’t the first time they have made Funko Pops based on these characters, and fans of them will want to add them to their collection. You can pre-order these Funko Pops here.

(c) Funko

These Garbage Pail Kids Funko Pops will be available March 2021.

(c) Funko

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

