This Team Meets a Strange Robot in ‘Driller’

This team has a run in with an odd robot in ‘Driller’

Last time on ThunderCats Roar, Lion-O wanted to prove to the Thunder kittens that he wasn’t lame. He took them on an adventure where they ended up finding a mysterious crystal. The Thunder kittens had a bit of fun with it, until Mumm Ra showed up that is. Turns out they had been looking for this item for a long time, and it was able to give them their powers back. It was up to Lion-O to find a way to stop him and save the Thunder kittens from wherever they ended up. As this episode came to a close, he was able to stop Mumm Ra and save the Thunder kittens with a little help from his teammates. Now an odd robot infiltrates their base in ‘Driller’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the premise for ‘Driller’ here:

Panthro is getting a little fed up with having to fix things around the Cats’ Lair constantly, which is unfortunate because the ThunderCats are about to be attacked by an unstoppable drilling robot – and he’s gonna break everything!

This team’s base gets put in serious danger in ‘Driller’. This robot shows up, and starts drilling holes all over their base. When they realize this puts the base in danger, it becomes clear they must find a way to stop them. Lion-O comes up with a drastic solution, but it ends up doing more harm than good. As this episode comes to a close they find a way to help this robot out and give it a new purpose.

ThunderCats Roar airs Saturdays at 10:30 am on Cartoon Network.