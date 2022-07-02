Get Daily Email
'The Bad Guys' is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘The Bad Guys’ is Available Now on Blu-Ray

This animated movie is out now on Blu-Ray and comes with some great bonus content

the bad guys, computer animated, heist, comedy, blu-ray, review, dreamworks animation, universal pictures

‘The Bad Guys’ is out now on Blu-Ray

Since I was a kid, I have been a big fan of animated films. When they are done right, they can tell an amazing story. When I heard about The Bad Guys I couldn’t wait to check it out. I was able to get a review copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Bad Guys here:

Never have there been five friends as infamous as Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula. After years of countless heists and being the world’s most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught. Mr. Wolf brokers a deal to keep them out of prison and the Bad Guys set out to fool the world into believing they’ve gone good.

I had a great time watching this movie. There was plenty of action with some clever comedy mixed in. The story was a fun one to watch unfold and these characters grew and changed along the way. As this film came to a close, life for this crew was never going to be the same. “Devise the Plan: Making The Bad Guys’ has the cast and crew talking about the process of bringing this movie to life. ‘Assemble the Crew’ had the voice actors talking about their role and how much fun they had playing their character. There are also some wonderful deleted scenes.

The Bad Guys is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook and Instagram.

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

