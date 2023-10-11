The Dazzling and Imaginative ‘Elemental’ Is Out Now on Digital

‘Elemental’ is out now on digital

I have enjoyed most of the recent Pixar films. Turning Red was wonderful and put a unique spin on growing up. Lightyear told an action packed story about a simple space ranger trying to find a way back home. When I first saw Elemental I really liked it. When I heard it was coming out on digital, I hoped I might get to watch it again. I was able to get a digital copy of this movie and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for Elemental here:

An original feature film set in Element City, where residents of Fire, Water, Earth and Air live together. The story introduces Ember, a tough, quick-witted and fiery young woman, whose friendship with a fun, sappy, go-with-the-flow guy named Wade challenges her beliefs about the world they live in.

It was great watching this film again. The animation really is beautiful and helps bring so many stunning locales to life. We see two people from different worlds come together to stop something awful from happening. Once this story comes to a close, their lives will be changed forever. ‘Ember and Wade’ shows the process of bringing the main characters to life and a few of the challenges the animators faced along the way. ‘Next Stop: Element City’ had the animators talking about the inspirations for this place and the fun they had bringing it to life. There are also some good deleted scenes.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Elemental is available now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, DVD and Digital. You can follow this movie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.