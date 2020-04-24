‘The Gentlemen’ Is Available now on Blu-Ray

‘The Gentlemen’ is out now on Blu-Ray

I get to watch a lot of films these days. Some of them I have heard were good, while others I choose to take a chance on. Sometimes they surprise me, and other times I end up being disappointed. When I heard about The Gentlemen I hoped it would be good. I was able to get a review copy and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Gentlemen here:

Follow American expat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery and blackmail in an attempt to steal his lucrative domain out from under him.

This turned out to be a good movie. The first few scenes really draw you in, and make you think you know how this film is going to play out. When this story starts to be told, you want to know how it led to the untimely demise of someone. Along the way, some unexpected things happen. Yet as this story reaches it conclusion, it goes in directions that I will admit surprised me a bit. Thanks to this, the movie overall was enjoyable to watch. This movie may not be for everyone, but some people are sure to enjoy it.

The Gentlemen is out now on Blu-Ray.