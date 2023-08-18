A magical story gets told in ‘The Monkey King’

I have watched a good amount of animated movies lately. Most of the time they are fun to watch and have taken me on some exciting adventures. When I heard about The Monkey King I was looking forward to checking it out. I was able to get a screener for this film and here is my thoughts on it.

You can read the plot for The Monkey King here:

An action-packed family comedy that follows a rebellious and charismatic Monkey and his magical fighting Stick on an epic quest for victory over 100 demons, an eccentric Dragon King, and Monkey’s greatest foe of all —his own ego! Along the way, a young village girl challenges his self-centered attitude and shows him that even the smallest pebble can have a big effect on the world.

This was a fun film to watch. There is tons of action, and a number of good comedic moments. While this Monkey faces off against a powerful demon, they end up making a new friend. At first, they keep them at arms length, but over time these two get closer. When one is forced to make a difficult decision, Monkey is pretty angry about it. Yet when someone threatens to destroy the Earth, this Monkey may be the only one who can stop them. As this film comes to a close, we see this Monkey get summoned to help take down a powerful new enemy.

The Monkey King is available now on Netflix.