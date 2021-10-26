Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / ‘The Suicide Squad’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

‘The Suicide Squad’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

The newest DC live action film is out now on Blu-Ray and loaded with hours of bonus content

by Leave a Comment

the suicide squad, live action, superhero, dc, james gunn, blu-ray, review, warner bros pictures

‘The Suicide Squad’ is out now on Blu-Ray

The DCEU movies have been hit or miss. I really liked Wonder Woman, and Shazam was a lot of fun. When I saw the first trailer for newest The Suicide Squad movie I couldn’t wait to see it. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Suicide Squad here:

Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

I had a blast watching this movie. It was an action packed thrill ride from the get go and only got better as the story moved along. We do get to learn the back stories of some of these characters and they aren’t always pretty. Once things really get out of control that was when things truly got crazy. Yet as this film came to a close at least some of the team will live to see another day. There were some good deleted/extended scenes and a hilarious gag reel.

The Suicide Squad is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD. You can follow this film on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x