‘The Suicide Squad’ Is Available Now on Blu-Ray

The DCEU movies have been hit or miss. I really liked Wonder Woman, and Shazam was a lot of fun. When I saw the first trailer for newest The Suicide Squad movie I couldn’t wait to see it. I was able to get a review copy of this film and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the plot for The Suicide Squad here:

Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

I had a blast watching this movie. It was an action packed thrill ride from the get go and only got better as the story moved along. We do get to learn the back stories of some of these characters and they aren’t always pretty. Once things really get out of control that was when things truly got crazy. Yet as this film came to a close at least some of the team will live to see another day. There were some good deleted/extended scenes and a hilarious gag reel.

The Suicide Squad is out now on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD.