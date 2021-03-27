The Top Fashion Designers 2021

—

The fashion industry has diversified a lot in 2020-2021. There has been stiff competition and contributions from various designers. Today many people have embraced the diversity of fashion and love different outfits from reputable designers that make freely express themselves through fashion.

Nili Lotan

One of the fashion designers that makes practical fashion designs is Nili Lotan. Whether you are looking for casual, tailored, or office wear, this designer got you well covered.

Daniel Roseberry

The owner of Schiaparelli shines on the red carpet in Grammy Awards 2021. Beyoncé adorned Schiaparelli custom black leather off-shoulder white dress with gold fingernails gloves. My God! She looked astonishing, and the universe may have halted just for the Queen.

Sarah Linh Tran &Christophe Lemaire

Uniqlo has just released the newest collection line for 2021. For the spring season, the Uniqlo outfits have not deviated from the original Style. They took Staples from Uniqlo, adopted it from the kids’ wear materials and colors. The collection did not start from scratch. Rather, they adopted all the material and colors from the kids’ wear. So basically, we are waiting for Uniqlo to surprise us more as the season unfolds.

Peter Do Won

Peter was born in Vietnam and relocated to Philadelphia as a teenager. He launched his clothesline Namesake four years ago. His fashion line has tapped into American sportswear with an emblem of “we put pockets on everything“. To me, the American-style epitomizes functionality.

Ronnie Fieg

Sneaker lovers, rejoice the Kith, the New-York-based retailer has just opened a new store called its fifth-largest in Paris-eight arrondissement. They opened the doors to the first European flagship on Rue Pierre Charron, a culmination of struggle to establish the best line. The stall lives up to the true spirit of the kith lifestyle.

Kim Jones

Oversees Dior’s menswear collection in Paris and designs women’s collections for Fendi in Rome. During this pandemic, he has been in transit between these two Cities during the couture week 2021. Jones has just made his debut. He is also the second outside the designer to work for Fendi after the Demise of Kurl Lagerfeld, whose tenure at Fendi was 54 years.

Meena Harris

The UGG by Meena Harr phenomenally celebrates international women’s day. She is downed in a fitted Kelly green suit, ball drop earrings, and the cherry on top was the UGGs fluff slides in apple-green. The look reflects a real bossy, but also fun and approachable style. During the pandemic, she has been designing phenomenal t-shirts and sweatshirts.

Simone Rocha

His creativity is top-notch. He shot his ethereal collection in the lush countryside of Northiam as they marry within the gardens of the historic great Dexter House. The setting is pleasing, beautiful, and hopeful, assuring for better times to come. Hopefully, at the end of the pandemic, Edgar Jones, the actress who has starred in the series, gets to showcase the collection.

Telfar Clemens

He has innovated the language of truth through his designs. He has been honored by Solange Honors. This accolade stems from Time Magazine awarded to him in February 2021. He has designed leather tote bags. The Telfar symbol acts as an affirmation of how we confidently live in this world.

Conclusion

With all the hardships 2020 presented to us, the world of fashion continues to thrive. The above are among the best fashion designers today, but the list is not exhaustive. If you are a fashion enthusiast, 2021 has a lot more to offer.

This content is brought to you by Adam Smith.

Photo: Shutterstock