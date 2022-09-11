Get Daily Email
These Powerful Witches Are Back in This 'Hocus Pocus 2' Trailer

These Powerful Witches Are Back in This ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer

A dangerous threat has returned in this Hocus Pocus 2 trailer revealed at D23 Expo

by Leave a Comment

hocus pocus 2, comedy, supernatural, sequel, d23 expo, 2022, trailer, press release, walt disney pictures, disney plus

A threat has returned to Salem in this ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ trailer

Hocus Pocus was a wonderful movie. There was comedy, action, drama, suspense and an amazing musical number. For years we have heard rumblings of a sequel, and it looks like this year it is finally happening. At D23 Expo a trailer was revealed for Hocus Pocus 2 and here is my thoughts on it.

hocus pocus 2, comedy, supernatural, sequel, trailer, d23 expo, 2022, press release, walt disney pictures, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

You can read the plot for Hocus Pocus 2 here:

It’s been 29 years since the 17th-century sisters have been resurrected and they are looking for revenge. It’s up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve.

hocus pocus 2, comedy, supernatural, sequel, trailer, d23 expo, 2022, press release, walt disney pictures, disney plus

(c) Disney Plus

There is lots to see in this trailer. We learn how the Sanderson sisters are brought back, and they are hungry for revenge. Salem has changed in the last 29 years, and yet their goal remains the same. Stopping these witches won’t be easy, but luckily they don’t have to do it alone. As this trailer nears the end we see a familiar face who is eager to help them out. Fans of the first movie will want to check this trailer out.

Hocus Pocus 2 debuts exclusively on Disney Plus September 30th.

 

 

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

