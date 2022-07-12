Get Daily Email
This Small Unit Tries to Plan Their Next Steps in 'Happy Yule'

This Small Unit Tries to Plan Their Next Steps in ‘Happy Yule’

While in a strange house they need to plan just what their next move is going to be

happy yule, motherland fort salem, tv show, supernatural, drama, season 3, review, freeform

The unit is trapped in a strange house in ‘Happy Yule’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, this unit found themselves being pursued by The Marshals. It seemed like a good idea for this unit to split up. A few of them wound up in a bar where they bumped into an old friend. Meanwhile Scylla kept trying to find some way to contact Raelle to make sure she was doing okay. As this episode came to a close the unit was captured and taken to an odd dwelling. Now the unit tries to plan their next steps in ‘Happy Yule’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

You can read the premise for ‘Happy Yule’ here:

The Unit spends the Yule holiday plotting their next steps. Alder seeks out another steward of the First Song. Hearst, President Silver and Kara Brandt celebrate a victory.

It looks like something awful happened at the start of this episode. The president might have been assassinated, and the blame is being put on this unit. They try to escape from this house, but all attempts prove to be futile. Hope returns when they receive a surprise guest who reveals to them a wonderful plan. While this is going on we see the next phase of the Camarillas plan come into focus. As this episode comes to a close, Tally has a frightening vision.

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Happy Yule’ airs tonight at 10pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

