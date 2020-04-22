This Unit is Pretty Shaken up in ‘Up is Down’

An attack harms this unit in many ways in ‘Up is Down’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, this unit got to attend a wedding. Abigail was hoping for a chance to make a good impression with someone. When Raelle got there, Abigail was upset that Scylla was with her. Meanwhile it looked like the Spree had some kind of plans for Raelle. After the ceremony, something terrible ended up happening. While an attack was stopped, it still did harm to this unit. Now they must try to move past it in ‘Up is Down’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

Abigail has to come to terms with her vulnerability in the aftermath of a horrific event. Tally struggles with being supportive while also keeping a secret from her unit. Raelle takes extreme measures to connect with Scylla.

This unit could be feeling better in ‘Up is Down’. Tally has a big secret to keep, and she hates keeping it from her unit. Raelle meanwhile is worried something bad has happened to Scylla. She hopes she is okay, and goes to extremes to try and find her. Abigail’s mom learns more about the recent attack, and she does something bold to make sure her daughter will be safe. As this episode comes to a close, Raelle does something dangerous, and her unit comes together to try and help her out. To learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem click on this website.

