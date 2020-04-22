Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / A&E / This Unit is Pretty Shaken up in ‘Up is Down’

This Unit is Pretty Shaken up in ‘Up is Down’

They survive a horrible attack, but moving past it won't be easy for them

by Leave a Comment

up is down, motherland fort salem, tv show, drama, season 1, review, freeform

An attack harms this unit in many ways in ‘Up is Down’

Last time on Motherland: Fort Salem, this unit got to attend a wedding. Abigail was hoping for a chance to make a good impression with someone. When Raelle got there, Abigail was upset that Scylla was with her. Meanwhile it looked like the Spree had some kind of plans for Raelle. After the ceremony, something terrible ended up happening. While an attack was stopped, it still did harm to this unit. Now they must try to move past it in ‘Up is Down’. I was able to watch a screener of this episode and here is what I thought of it.

up is down, motherland fort salem, tv show, drama, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

You can read the premise for ‘Up is Down’ here:

Abigail has to come to terms with her vulnerability in the aftermath of a horrific event. Tally struggles with being supportive while also keeping a secret from her unit. Raelle takes extreme measures to connect with Scylla.

up is down, motherland fort salem, tv show, drama, season 1, review, freeform

(c) Freeform

This unit could be feeling better in ‘Up is Down’. Tally has a big secret to keep, and she hates keeping it from her unit. Raelle meanwhile is worried something bad has happened to Scylla. She hopes she is okay, and goes to extremes to try and find her. Abigail’s mom learns more about the recent attack, and she does something bold to make sure her daughter will be safe. As this episode comes to a close, Raelle does something dangerous, and her unit comes together to try and help her out. To learn more about Motherland: Fort Salem click on this website.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Motherland: Fort Salem ‘Up is Down’ airs tonight at 9pm on Freeform. You can follow this show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Jay Snook

Jay is a simple man living in Sacramento,CA. You can usually find him attending movie screenings in his hometown, and many different conventions in LA and Anaheim. He can be found on Twitter at @movyseeker31

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.